Coursera Inc. (COUR) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) was $12.22 for the day, down -5.05% from the previous closing price of $12.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1043552 shares were traded. COUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COUR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $17.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey sold 50,000 shares for $12.98 per share. The transaction valued at 648,845 led to the insider holds 2,741,778 shares of the business.

Ng Andrew Y. sold 25,000 shares of COUR for $327,468 on Jun 21. The Director now owns 7,296,584 shares after completing the transaction at $13.10 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Ng Andrew Y., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $12.98 each. As a result, the insider received 648,780 and left with 7,321,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COUR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.84B and an Enterprise Value of 1.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COUR has reached a high of $17.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.42.

Shares Statistics:

COUR traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.04M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for COUR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.8M with a Short Ratio of 4.80M, compared to 5.18M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $149.19M to a low estimate of $144.65M. As of the current estimate, Coursera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.75M, an estimated increase of 16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $153.91M, an increase of 12.80% less than the figure of $16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $614.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $598.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $606.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $523.76M, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $704.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $733.12M and the low estimate is $683.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.