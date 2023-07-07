CRH plc (CRH)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) closed at $53.36 in the last session, down -2.57% from day before closing price of $54.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1878892 shares were traded. CRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRH now has a Market Capitalization of 38.70B and an Enterprise Value of 43.72B. As of this moment, CRH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRH has reached a high of $55.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRH traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 751.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 728.75M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CRH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 1.26M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CRH is 1.27, which was 1.27 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59. The current Payout Ratio is 23.60% for CRH, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 1998 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.53B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.98B and the low estimate is $29.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.