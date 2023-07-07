Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $63.38 in the prior trading day, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) closed at $62.82, down -0.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 987993 shares were traded. DAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 73.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when STUEWE RANDALL C sold 70,000 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,550,000 led to the insider holds 740,363 shares of the business.

Barden Larry bought 3,000 shares of DAR for $191,220 on May 11. The Director now owns 16,726 shares after completing the transaction at $63.74 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Adair Charles L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $54.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,075 and bolstered with 36,551 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAR now has a Market Capitalization of 10.02B and an Enterprise Value of 14.76B. As of this moment, Darling’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAR has reached a high of $82.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.86M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DAR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.76M, compared to 3.93M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.01 and $5.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.51. EPS for the following year is $6.02, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.99 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84B, an increase of 13.80% over than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.53B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.63B and the low estimate is $6.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.