DDOG (Datadog Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) closed the day trading at $97.08 down -1.22% from the previous closing price of $98.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2110569 shares were traded. DDOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DDOG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when De Madre Armelle sold 1,875 shares for $98.10 per share. The transaction valued at 183,938 led to the insider holds 100,534 shares of the business.

OBSTLER DAVID M sold 25,330 shares of DDOG for $2,520,032 on Jun 28. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 275,218 shares after completing the transaction at $99.49 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Pomel Olivier, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 85,637 shares for $96.85 each. As a result, the insider received 8,294,275 and left with 336,486 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DDOG now has a Market Capitalization of 31.25B and an Enterprise Value of 30.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.64k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $120.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DDOG traded about 4.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DDOG traded about 3.07M shares per day. A total of 319.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.53M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.22M with a Short Ratio of 10.22M, compared to 9.3M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 34 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 34 analysts recommending between $2.7 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

32 analysts predict $500.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $518.58M to a low estimate of $492.26M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $406.14M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $535.03M, an increase of 29.20% over than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $560.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $523.56M.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.