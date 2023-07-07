DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Stocks Reach New Highs at $8.44 During Trading Session

After finishing at $8.63 in the prior trading day, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) closed at $8.44, down -2.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1815332 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DHT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.38B and an Enterprise Value of 1.65B. As of this moment, DHT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHT has reached a high of $12.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 162.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DHT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.45M, compared to 5.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DHT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.69, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.85. The current Payout Ratio is 66.90% for DHT, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:12 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $110.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.71M to a low estimate of $97.6M. As of the current estimate, DHT Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.05M, an estimated increase of 105.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.2M, an increase of 27.80% less than the figure of $105.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $418M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $366.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $394.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $264.88M, up 48.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $450.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $510M and the low estimate is $377.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.