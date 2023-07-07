DLocal Limited (DLO) Stocks Hit Low of $11.59 Before Closing at $11.94

In the latest session, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) closed at $11.94 down -3.24% from its previous closing price of $12.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1107656 shares were traded. DLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DLocal Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on May 11, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DLO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.51B and an Enterprise Value of 2.99B. As of this moment, DLocal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has reached a high of $33.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DLO has traded an average of 1.86M shares per day and 898.04k over the past ten days. A total of 311.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.84M. Insiders hold about 11.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DLO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.38M with a Short Ratio of 10.38M, compared to 8.9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 13.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $150.72M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $153.79M to a low estimate of $145.84M. As of the current estimate, DLocal Limited’s year-ago sales were $101.18M, an estimated increase of 49.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $641.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $620.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $631.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.93M, up 50.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $860.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $946.48M and the low estimate is $771.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.