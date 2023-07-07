DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Stock Price Peaks at $1.0400 During Trading

The closing price of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) was $1.01 for the day, down -2.88% from the previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1055099 shares were traded. DOYU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9520.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOYU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.20 from $1.10 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOYU now has a Market Capitalization of 322.97M and an Enterprise Value of -538.11M. As of this moment, DouYu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 91.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOYU has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0453, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2305.

Shares Statistics:

DOYU traded an average of 630.96K shares per day over the past three months and 454.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 320.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.58M. Insiders hold about 3.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DOYU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.83M with a Short Ratio of 13.83M, compared to 13.91M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by DocuSign, Inc. analysts.