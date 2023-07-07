Doximity Inc. (DOCS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) closed at $31.58 in the last session, down -2.77% from day before closing price of $32.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1387425 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOCS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on May 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $37 from $39 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Cabral Timothy S sold 10,000 shares for $33.80 per share. The transaction valued at 338,050 led to the insider holds 4,714 shares of the business.

Cabral Timothy S sold 7,500 shares of DOCS for $262,500 on Apr 11. The Director now owns 4,714 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Cabral Timothy S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $32.00 each. As a result, the insider received 319,955 and left with 4,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.15B and an Enterprise Value of 5.33B. As of this moment, Doximity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCS has reached a high of $47.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOCS traded on average about 1.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 193.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.28M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.81M with a Short Ratio of 13.81M, compared to 11.84M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.09% and a Short% of Float of 13.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $107.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.3M to a low estimate of $106.7M. As of the current estimate, Doximity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.64M, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.35M, an increase of 21.20% over than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.2M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $505.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $491.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.05M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $596.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $611.9M and the low estimate is $566.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.