DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, DraftKings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.23, down -3.26% from its previous closing price of $26.08. On the day, 8025146 shares were traded. DKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.97.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DKNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on May 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $30 from $19 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Liberman Paul sold 66,667 shares for $23.19 per share. The transaction valued at 1,546,008 led to the insider holds 1,327,250 shares of the business.

Park Jason sold 200,000 shares of DKNG for $5,000,000 on May 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 216,654 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On May 22, another insider, Robins Jason, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $25.01 each. As a result, the insider received 3,751,500 and left with 5,309,265 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKNG now has a Market Capitalization of 11.65B and an Enterprise Value of 11.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $26.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DKNG traded 11.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 455.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 437.79M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 24.54M with a Short Ratio of 24.54M, compared to 30.23M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.31% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 26 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 26 analysts expect revenue to total $718.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $804.2M to a low estimate of $624.13M. As of the current estimate, DraftKings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $466.19M, an estimated increase of 54.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $632.15M, an increase of 44.60% less than the figure of $54.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $691.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $585M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.34B and the low estimate is $3.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.