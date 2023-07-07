Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Duolingo Inc.’s stock clocked out at $133.58, down -5.46% from its previous closing price of $141.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565439 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DUOL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when von Ahn Luis sold 33,334 shares for $153.17 per share. The transaction valued at 5,105,751 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Shelton James H sold 10,000 shares of DUOL for $1,533,216 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 3,237 shares after completing the transaction at $153.32 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Clemens Sara, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,573 shares for $155.87 each. As a result, the insider received 1,803,835 and left with 1,664 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUOL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.48B and an Enterprise Value of 4.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -86.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUOL has reached a high of $168.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DUOL traded 622.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 512.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.18M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DUOL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 2.53M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $123.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.77M to a low estimate of $122.41M. As of the current estimate, Duolingo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $88.39M, an estimated increase of 40.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.14M, an increase of 36.60% less than the figure of $40.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.23M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $521.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $507.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.5M, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $640.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $668.35M and the low estimate is $619M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.