Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Decline -10.48% in Day Trading, Closes at $22.98

The price of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) closed at $22.98 in the last session, down -10.48% from day before closing price of $25.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1412836 shares were traded. EBIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EBIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on July 12, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $108.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBIX now has a Market Capitalization of 710.12M and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. As of this moment, Ebix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBIX has reached a high of $30.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EBIX traded on average about 533.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 692.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.26M. Insiders hold about 21.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EBIX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.89M, compared to 4.86M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.81% and a Short% of Float of 22.10%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EBIX is 0.30, which was 0.30 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04. The current Payout Ratio is 13.20% for EBIX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $2.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $197.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $242.76M to a low estimate of $153M. As of the current estimate, Ebix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $250.78M, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.71M, a decrease of -6.90% over than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $255.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $999.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $662.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $831.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, down -20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $801.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $581M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.