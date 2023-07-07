Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) expected to report EPS of $0 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) closed at $7.62 down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $7.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1426867 shares were traded. ESRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on May 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $8 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESRT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.22B and an Enterprise Value of 3.22B. As of this moment, Empire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 127.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESRT has reached a high of $8.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ESRT has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 1.61M over the past ten days. A total of 161.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.81M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.65% stake in the company. Shares short for ESRT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.38M with a Short Ratio of 16.38M, compared to 16.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.21% and a Short% of Float of 15.27%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ESRT is 0.14, from 0.14 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $181.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $180.38M to a low estimate of $176.46M. As of the current estimate, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $160.33M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.54M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.75M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $726.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $694.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $727.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.09M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $707.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $736.81M and the low estimate is $673.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.