Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Records -0.72% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) was $28.99 for the day, down -0.72% from the previous closing price of $29.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1064181 shares were traded. EVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EVH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Blackley Seth sold 33,011 shares for $30.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,016,022 led to the insider holds 783,011 shares of the business.

Blackley Seth sold 2,098 shares of EVH for $63,276 on Jun 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 783,011 shares after completing the transaction at $30.16 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Blackley Seth, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 75,931 shares for $30.20 each. As a result, the insider received 2,293,116 and left with 783,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.27B and an Enterprise Value of 3.97B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -103.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVH has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.12.

Shares Statistics:

EVH traded an average of 1.25M shares per day over the past three months and 2.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.07M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.2M with a Short Ratio of 6.20M, compared to 5.79M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.50% and a Short% of Float of 6.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.45 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $464.3M to a low estimate of $455.91M. As of the current estimate, Evolent Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $319.94M, an estimated increase of 44.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $522.1M, an increase of 46.30% over than the figure of $44.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $532.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $511.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 44.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.47B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.