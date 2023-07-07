Examining Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) closed at $165.84 down -4.01% from its previous closing price of $172.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1299894 shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $168.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $162.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atlassian Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on June 29, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,241 shares for $171.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,410,375 led to the insider holds 502,701 shares of the business.

Farquhar Scott sold 8,241 shares of TEAM for $1,410,372 on Jul 05. The Co-CEO, Co-Founder now owns 502,701 shares after completing the transaction at $171.14 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Cannon-Brookes Michael, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of the company, sold 8,241 shares for $167.46 each. As a result, the insider received 1,380,012 and left with 510,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 42.62B and an Enterprise Value of 41.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 73.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -142.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $300.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 160.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TEAM has traded an average of 2.04M shares per day and 1.43M over the past ten days. A total of 256.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.44M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.15M, compared to 5.59M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

