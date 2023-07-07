Examining Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) closed at $2.16 up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $2.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595441 shares were traded. CRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1099.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on September 16, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRNT now has a Market Capitalization of 182.21M and an Enterprise Value of 213.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRNT has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8980, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8823.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRNT has traded an average of 253.61K shares per day and 381.56k over the past ten days. A total of 84.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.15M. Insiders hold about 21.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CRNT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 322.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 235.28k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $78.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $81.27M to a low estimate of $75.6M. As of the current estimate, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $70.67M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.89M, an increase of 10.70% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $339.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $330.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $334.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $295.17M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $362.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $362.49M and the low estimate is $362.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.