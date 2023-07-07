Examining Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) closed at $38.19 down -1.34% from its previous closing price of $38.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1935172 shares were traded. SMAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Smartsheet Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 104.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when GREGOIRE MICHAEL P bought 3,800 shares for $39.38 per share. The transaction valued at 149,644 led to the insider holds 15,301 shares of the business.

Marshall Jolene Lau sold 1,051 shares of SMAR for $46,570 on May 16. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 6,585 shares after completing the transaction at $44.31 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Arntz Michael, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 7,961 shares for $47.72 each. As a result, the insider received 379,899 and left with 10,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMAR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.10B and an Enterprise Value of 4.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMAR has reached a high of $52.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMAR has traded an average of 1.59M shares per day and 1.67M over the past ten days. A total of 132.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.81M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMAR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 4.27M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $229.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $230.2M to a low estimate of $228.6M. As of the current estimate, Smartsheet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $186.69M, an estimated increase of 22.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $949.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $943.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $945.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.91M, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.