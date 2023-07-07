Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) closed at $25.90 down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $26.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1479817 shares were traded. EXTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Extreme Networks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when MEYERCORD EDWARD sold 100,000 shares for $23.05 per share. The transaction valued at 2,304,910 led to the insider holds 610,385 shares of the business.

MEYERCORD EDWARD sold 167,587 shares of EXTR for $3,548,860 on Jun 02. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 710,385 shares after completing the transaction at $21.18 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, MEYERCORD EDWARD, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 5,883 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider received 123,544 and left with 877,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXTR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.34B and an Enterprise Value of 3.42B. As of this moment, Extreme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has reached a high of $26.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXTR has traded an average of 1.95M shares per day and 2.37M over the past ten days. A total of 128.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.40M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EXTR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.48M with a Short Ratio of 11.48M, compared to 9.95M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.90% and a Short% of Float of 10.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $343.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $345.4M to a low estimate of $340M. As of the current estimate, Extreme Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $278.2M, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $341.91M, an increase of 20.90% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $348.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $336.86M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.