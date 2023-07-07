First Solar Inc. (FSLR)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $186.95 in the prior trading day, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) closed at $183.14, down -2.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1184563 shares were traded. FSLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $187.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $181.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FSLR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Widmar Mark R sold 39,948 shares for $199.97 per share. The transaction valued at 7,988,402 led to the insider holds 90,163 shares of the business.

Sweeney Michael T sold 7,000 shares of FSLR for $1,435,980 on May 22. The Director now owns 19,647 shares after completing the transaction at $205.14 per share. On May 16, another insider, POST WILLIAM J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $218.52 each. As a result, the insider received 2,185,200 and left with 24,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSLR now has a Market Capitalization of 19.56B and an Enterprise Value of 17.66B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 474.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 84.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 45.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR has reached a high of $232.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 193.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 174.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.07M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.33M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.51, with high estimates of $3.09 and low estimates of $2.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.77 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.21. EPS for the following year is $12.82, with 25 analysts recommending between $15.54 and $10.03.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $720.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $812.2M to a low estimate of $673.22M. As of the current estimate, First Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $620.96M, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 34.40% over than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $882.2M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 31.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.16B and the low estimate is $3.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.