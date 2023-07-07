Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) closed at $50.42 in the last session, down -7.79% from day before closing price of $54.68. On the day, 529250 shares were traded. GRBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRBK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when BLAKE ELIZABETH sold 25,000 shares for $50.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,265,010 led to the insider holds 169,693 shares of the business.

Brandler Harry sold 25,000 shares of GRBK for $1,251,734 on May 11. The Director now owns 49,176 shares after completing the transaction at $50.07 per share. On May 09, another insider, Olsen Kathleen, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,500 shares for $51.79 each. As a result, the insider received 906,272 and left with 70,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRBK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.29B and an Enterprise Value of 2.52B. As of this moment, Green’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRBK has reached a high of $57.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRBK traded on average about 447.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 458.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GRBK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 1.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 6.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $2.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.65 and $4.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.16. EPS for the following year is $5.54, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.55 and $4.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $405.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $428.56M to a low estimate of $384.2M. As of the current estimate, Green Brick Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $510.54M, an estimated decrease of -20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $443.12M, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of -$20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $471.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $421.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.