Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s stock clocked out at $2.90, down -9.94% from its previous closing price of $3.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 701642 shares were traded. SUPV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SUPV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUPV now has a Market Capitalization of 587.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUPV has reached a high of $3.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5061, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2774.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SUPV traded 462.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 714.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.91M. Insiders hold about 5.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SUPV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 545.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 627.44k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SUPV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.03.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUPV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $401.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $738.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $599.33M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $753.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $753.35M and the low estimate is $753.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.