High and low EPS estimates for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)’s current quarter

The price of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) closed at $16.17 in the last session, down -2.00% from day before closing price of $16.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3661327 shares were traded. FRSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FRSH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBN Securities on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when NELSON ZACHARY sold 21,463 shares for $17.57 per share. The transaction valued at 377,105 led to the insider holds 14,924 shares of the business.

PADGETT BARRY L. sold 10,133 shares of FRSH for $178,037 on Jul 03. The Director now owns 17,387 shares after completing the transaction at $17.57 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, AUSTIN ROXANNE S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,962 shares for $17.35 each. As a result, the insider received 138,141 and left with 137,438 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRSH now has a Market Capitalization of 4.71B and an Enterprise Value of 3.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has reached a high of $18.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FRSH traded on average about 2.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 290.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.33M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FRSH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.48M with a Short Ratio of 7.48M, compared to 11.57M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $141.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $142.1M to a low estimate of $140.86M. As of the current estimate, Freshworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.43M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.02M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $152.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $147.91M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $589.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $580.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $585.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $498M, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $693.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $718.16M and the low estimate is $671.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.