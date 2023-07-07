High and low EPS estimates for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)’s current quarter

The price of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) closed at $3.88 in the last session, down -5.37% from day before closing price of $4.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3845867 shares were traded. HMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HMY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.62B and an Enterprise Value of 2.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6220, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6959.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HMY traded on average about 4.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 617.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 432.93M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.24M with a Short Ratio of 8.24M, compared to 6.61M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HMY is 0.04, which was 0.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.