Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) was $8.39 for the day, down -4.33% from the previous closing price of $8.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 964849 shares were traded. HLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Imperial Capital on May 31, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Woodlief Philip bought 10,000 shares for $7.91 per share. The transaction valued at 79,100 led to the insider holds 27,537 shares of the business.

CCMP Capital, LP sold 22,455,000 shares of HLMN for $172,652,004 on May 15. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.69 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, CCMP Capital, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 28,750,000 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider received 230,000,000 and left with 975,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLMN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.63B and an Enterprise Value of 2.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLMN has reached a high of $10.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.16.

Shares Statistics:

HLMN traded an average of 1.47M shares per day over the past three months and 1.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 194.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.91M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.79% stake in the company. Shares short for HLMN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.83M with a Short Ratio of 6.83M, compared to 6.19M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $404.9M to a low estimate of $385M. As of the current estimate, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s year-ago sales were $394.11M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $391.07M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $399.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $382M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.