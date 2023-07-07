Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) was $0.75 for the day, down -8.73% from the previous closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0717 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626457 shares were traded. HYFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HYFM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Toler William Douglas bought 15,000 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 15,600 led to the insider holds 1,799,328 shares of the business.

Toler William Douglas bought 35,000 shares of HYFM for $38,150 on May 15. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 1,784,328 shares after completing the transaction at $1.09 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Toler William Douglas, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $3.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 93,142 and bolstered with 1,607,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYFM now has a Market Capitalization of 34.03M and an Enterprise Value of 207.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYFM has reached a high of $5.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0631, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7633.

Shares Statistics:

HYFM traded an average of 550.30K shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.67M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HYFM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 3.38M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.92% and a Short% of Float of 9.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.83M to a low estimate of $63.4M. As of the current estimate, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.51M, an estimated decrease of -33.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.46M, an increase of 22.70% over than the figure of -$33.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.38M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $292M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $284.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $344.5M, down -17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $327M and the low estimate is $305.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.