I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Zscaler Inc. (ZS).

As of close of business last night, Zscaler Inc.’s stock clocked out at $141.74, down -3.56% from its previous closing price of $146.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2490653 shares were traded. ZS stock price reached its highest trading level at $143.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $180.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Rajic Dali sold 22,000 shares for $141.50 per share. The transaction valued at 3,113,062 led to the insider holds 306,406 shares of the business.

Schlossman Robert sold 1,322 shares of ZS for $201,089 on Jun 20. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 135,777 shares after completing the transaction at $152.11 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Rajic Dali, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,017 shares for $156.64 each. As a result, the insider received 1,099,165 and left with 328,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZS now has a Market Capitalization of 20.68B and an Enterprise Value of 19.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -113.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $194.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZS traded 2.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.47M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.22M with a Short Ratio of 7.22M, compared to 8.01M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 8.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 34 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 37 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 34 analysts expect revenue to total $430.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $433.46M to a low estimate of $428.6M. As of the current estimate, Zscaler Inc.’s year-ago sales were $318.06M, an estimated increase of 35.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 46.00% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.