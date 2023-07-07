In spite of SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGH) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) was $26.88 for the day, down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $27.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799494 shares were traded. SGH stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 30, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $40 from $45 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Pacheco Jack A sold 7,500 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 202,506 led to the insider holds 205,511 shares of the business.

Pacheco Jack A sold 15,000 shares of SGH for $375,006 on Jun 13. The EVP, COO, Pres, Mem Solutions now owns 205,511 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Pellegrino Thierry, who serves as the SVP, Pres, IPS of the company, sold 3,029 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 75,725 and left with 71,922 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B and an Enterprise Value of 1.83B. As of this moment, SMART’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGH has reached a high of $29.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.45.

Shares Statistics:

SGH traded an average of 861.33K shares per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.76M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SGH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.98M with a Short Ratio of 4.98M, compared to 4.47M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.00% and a Short% of Float of 13.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $375.12M to a low estimate of $375M. As of the current estimate, SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $437.7M, an estimated decrease of -14.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, down -9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.