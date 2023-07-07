In What Direction Will Vertical Aerospace Ltd.’s (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) closed at $1.82 in the last session, down -6.67% from day before closing price of $1.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644640 shares were traded. EVTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVTL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 09, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVTL now has a Market Capitalization of 389.86M and an Enterprise Value of 237.71M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVTL has reached a high of $11.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8486, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3005.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVTL traded on average about 316.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 593.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 214.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.40M. Insiders hold about 76.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EVTL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 585.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 986.39k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.58.