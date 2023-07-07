Invest in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) closed at $45.59 down -3.29% from its previous closing price of $47.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 743465 shares were traded. SAGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $60 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Barrett Elizabeth bought 1,000 shares for $50.50 per share. The transaction valued at 50,500 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

JONAS JEFFREY M sold 11,643 shares of SAGE for $519,413 on Feb 10. The Director now owns 121,981 shares after completing the transaction at $44.61 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Greene Barry E, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 14,500 shares for $34.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 500,022 and bolstered with 46,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAGE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.72B and an Enterprise Value of 1.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 289.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 170.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAGE has reached a high of $59.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAGE has traded an average of 628.47K shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 59.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SAGE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.39M with a Short Ratio of 5.39M, compared to 5.61M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.01% and a Short% of Float of 11.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.08 and a low estimate of -$2.86, while EPS last year was -$2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.5, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of -$3.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.35 and -$10.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.82. EPS for the following year is -$8.64, with 20 analysts recommending between -$5.61 and -$11.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.6M to a low estimate of $1.54M. As of the current estimate, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.5M, an estimated increase of 93.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.84M, an increase of 868.40% over than the figure of $93.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $197.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $253.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.69M, up 2,185.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $198.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.9M and the low estimate is $68.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.