Invest in The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) closed at $28.72 down -3.23% from its previous closing price of $29.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1316486 shares were traded. AZEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The AZEK Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on April 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $33 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN sold 4,886,250 shares for $25.70 per share. The transaction valued at 125,576,625 led to the insider holds 1,389,740 shares of the business.

Ares Corporate Opportunities F sold 4,886,250 shares of AZEK for $125,576,625 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 1,389,840 shares after completing the transaction at $25.70 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Skelly Jonathan, who serves as the Pres. Residential Segment of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $26.94 each. As a result, the insider received 269,400 and left with 206,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZEK now has a Market Capitalization of 4.29B and an Enterprise Value of 4.85B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 346.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 65.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZEK has reached a high of $30.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AZEK has traded an average of 1.68M shares per day and 1.32M over the past ten days. A total of 150.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.47M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.62% stake in the company. Shares short for AZEK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.48M with a Short Ratio of 6.48M, compared to 7.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $370.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $418.91M to a low estimate of $329.3M. As of the current estimate, The AZEK Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $394.99M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $333.53M, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $406.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $279.6M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.