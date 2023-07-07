Investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) closed the day trading at $46.09 down -4.38% from the previous closing price of $48.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1281034 shares were traded. TMHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TMHC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when LYON WILLIAM H sold 2,000 shares for $49.03 per share. The transaction valued at 98,060 led to the insider holds 108,570 shares of the business.

LYON WILLIAM H sold 74,896 shares of TMHC for $3,604,744 on Jun 28. The Director now owns 3,277,316 shares after completing the transaction at $48.13 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, LYON WILLIAM H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 31,168 shares for $48.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,497,695 and left with 15,127 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMHC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.03B and an Enterprise Value of 6.55B. As of this moment, Taylor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMHC has reached a high of $49.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TMHC traded about 1.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TMHC traded about 1.06M shares per day. A total of 108.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.07% stake in the company. Shares short for TMHC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 3.52M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $1.63, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.03 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.78. EPS for the following year is $6.52, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.51 and $5.54.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.69B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.72B to a low estimate of $1.65B. As of the current estimate, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.88B, an estimated decrease of -10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B, a decrease of -19.90% less than the figure of -$10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.89B, down -13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.58B and the low estimate is $6.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.