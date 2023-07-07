Is this a Prime Time To acquire First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) stock

In the latest session, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) closed at $12.48 down -2.65% from its previous closing price of $12.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674494 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when CHARLEY RAY T bought 3,900 shares for $12.85 per share. The transaction valued at 50,115 led to the insider holds 325,074 shares of the business.

CHARLEY RAY T bought 8,000 shares of FCF for $104,240 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 321,174 shares after completing the transaction at $13.03 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, CHARLEY RAY T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $13.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,040 and bolstered with 313,174 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.28B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCF has reached a high of $16.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FCF has traded an average of 644.80K shares per day and 553.47k over the past ten days. A total of 99.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.79M. Insiders hold about 1.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FCF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 2.4M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FCF is 0.50, from 0.49 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 34.80% for FCF, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 18, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $123.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $125M to a low estimate of $120.21M. As of the current estimate, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $98.17M, an estimated increase of 25.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.16M, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $25.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $126M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.55M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $494M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $481.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $489.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $410.93M, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $498.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $514.64M and the low estimate is $484.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.