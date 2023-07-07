Is this a Prime Time To acquire XP Inc. (XP) stock

In the latest session, XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) closed at $22.74 down -3.52% from its previous closing price of $23.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3868397 shares were traded. XP stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of XP Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XP now has a Market Capitalization of 12.32B and an Enterprise Value of 10.47B. As of this moment, XP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XP has reached a high of $25.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XP has traded an average of 6.60M shares per day and 8.04M over the past ten days. A total of 536.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 420.51M. Insiders hold about 19.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.85M with a Short Ratio of 18.85M, compared to 21.57M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $726.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $752.74M to a low estimate of $705.26M. As of the current estimate, XP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $641.29M, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $763.9M, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $13.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $778.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $736.27M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.72B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $3.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.