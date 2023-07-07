iSun Inc. (ISUN) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of iSun Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) was $0.39 for the day, down -4.27% from the previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0175 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621282 shares were traded. ISUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4270 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ISUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Myrick Frederick JR bought 20,000 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 12,186 led to the insider holds 744,158 shares of the business.

Peck Jeffrey bought 50,000 shares of ISUN for $28,195 on May 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,613,055 shares after completing the transaction at $0.56 per share. On May 22, another insider, Sullivan John Patrick, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,410 and bolstered with 188,599 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISUN now has a Market Capitalization of 7.40M and an Enterprise Value of 20.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISUN has reached a high of $4.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5387, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3448.

Shares Statistics:

ISUN traded an average of 415.33K shares per day over the past three months and 741.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.55M. Insiders hold about 16.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ISUN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 1.54M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.59% and a Short% of Float of 7.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $21M to a low estimate of $19.69M. As of the current estimate, iSun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.48M, an estimated increase of 23.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.06M, a decrease of -26.60% less than the figure of $23.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.45M, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $114.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.65M and the low estimate is $111.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.