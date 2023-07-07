It’s a good day to be an MannKind Corporation (MNKD) shareholder

The closing price of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) was $3.92 for the day, down -2.00% from the previous closing price of $4.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2024894 shares were traded. MNKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNKD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 14, 2021, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Castagna Michael sold 10,000 shares for $4.07 per share. The transaction valued at 40,701 led to the insider holds 2,506,735 shares of the business.

Castagna Michael sold 10,000 shares of MNKD for $45,302 on Jun 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,516,735 shares after completing the transaction at $4.53 per share. On May 26, another insider, Castagna Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $4.50 each. As a result, the insider received 337,335 and left with 2,526,735 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNKD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 1.25B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -34.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNKD has reached a high of $5.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1814, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2951.

Shares Statistics:

MNKD traded an average of 3.19M shares per day over the past three months and 2.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 263.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.92M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNKD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 38.3M with a Short Ratio of 38.30M, compared to 37.84M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.49% and a Short% of Float of 14.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.94M to a low estimate of $39.7M. As of the current estimate, MannKind Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.89M, an estimated increase of 126.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.96M, an increase of 84.40% less than the figure of $126.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $202.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $181.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.77M, up 82.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $267.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $344.63M and the low estimate is $216.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.