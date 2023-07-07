It’s a good day to be an Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shareholder

The closing price of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) was $61.83 for the day, down -4.05% from the previous closing price of $64.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13285602 shares were traded. SHOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHOP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHOP now has a Market Capitalization of 79.08B and an Enterprise Value of 75.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHOP has reached a high of $67.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.33.

Shares Statistics:

SHOP traded an average of 15.56M shares per day over the past three months and 10.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.14B. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 36.14M with a Short Ratio of 36.14M, compared to 38.59M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Shopify Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $82.65, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $4.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Consumer Defensive and $Industrials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Technology. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.