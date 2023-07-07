Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Shares Decline by -8.55% to Close at $1.07

As of close of business last night, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock clocked out at $1.07, down -8.55% from its previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9340176 shares were traded. KZIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9701.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KZIA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KZIA now has a Market Capitalization of 23.25M and an Enterprise Value of 20.68M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.34k whereas that against EBITDA is -0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KZIA has reached a high of $4.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2524, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0024.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KZIA traded 27.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 945.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.38M. Insiders hold about 28.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KZIA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 144.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 134.25k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.