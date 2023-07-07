KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stock Price Peaks at $54.44 During Trading

The closing price of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) was $53.91 for the day, down -2.46% from the previous closing price of $55.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2835857 shares were traded. KKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KKR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on May 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when KKR Alternative Assets LLC bought 459,348 shares for $27.99 per share. The transaction valued at 12,857,143 led to the insider holds 943,806 shares of the business.

KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR for $345,000,000 on Jun 01. The 10% Owner now owns 29,782,619 shares after completing the transaction at $23.00 per share. On May 30, another insider, KKR Alternative Assets LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 27,315 shares for $26.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 714,286 and bolstered with 484,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KKR now has a Market Capitalization of 46.53B and an Enterprise Value of 83.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.24k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KKR has reached a high of $60.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.31.

Shares Statistics:

KKR traded an average of 2.97M shares per day over the past three months and 3.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 861.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 741.43M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KKR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.3M with a Short Ratio of 10.30M, compared to 12.52M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.63, KKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.66. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.53. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $4.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, KKR & Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated decrease of -31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.36B, a decrease of -18.40% over than the figure of -$31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.83B, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.94B and the low estimate is $6.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.