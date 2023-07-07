Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Shares Decline by -2.99% to Close at $13.61

As of close of business last night, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.61, down -2.99% from its previous closing price of $14.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549107 shares were traded. KTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KTOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $11.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Lund Deanna H sold 105,116 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,576,999 led to the insider holds 175,457 shares of the business.

Cervantes de Burgreen Maria sold 1,203 shares of KTOS for $18,045 on Jun 21. The VP & Corporate Controller now owns 32,006 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Mendoza Marie, who serves as the SVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $14.00 each. As a result, the insider received 14,000 and left with 40,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KTOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.74B and an Enterprise Value of 1.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 47.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has reached a high of $16.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KTOS traded 746.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 739.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.78M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KTOS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.3M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $235.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $239.86M to a low estimate of $232M. As of the current estimate, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $224.2M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.19M, an increase of 11.50% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $986.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $993.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $898.3M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.