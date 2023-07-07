Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) closed at $91.76 in the last session, down -1.66% from day before closing price of $93.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1565297 shares were traded. LSCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LSCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 110.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT sold 8,880 shares for $82.91 per share. The transaction valued at 736,273 led to the insider holds 782,432 shares of the business.

Douglass Stephen sold 2,182 shares of LSCC for $180,397 on May 23. The SVP, R&D now owns 142,981 shares after completing the transaction at $82.68 per share. On May 22, another insider, NELSON MARK JON, who serves as the SVP, Sales of the company, sold 359 shares for $82.99 each. As a result, the insider received 29,793 and left with 32,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSCC now has a Market Capitalization of 12.63B and an Enterprise Value of 12.64B. As of this moment, Lattice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 51.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has reached a high of $97.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LSCC traded on average about 2.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.74% stake in the company. Shares short for LSCC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.75M with a Short Ratio of 12.75M, compared to 9.08M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.26% and a Short% of Float of 12.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.7 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $188.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.6M to a low estimate of $187M. As of the current estimate, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $161.37M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.18M, an increase of 15.60% less than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $775.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $743.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $761.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $660.36M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $861.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $912M and the low estimate is $832.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.