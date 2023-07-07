LendingClub Corporation (LC)’s EPS estimates by Citigroup, Inc. analysts

As of close of business last night, LendingClub Corporation’s stock clocked out at $9.35, down -3.01% from its previous closing price of $9.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1656652 shares were traded. LC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on June 16, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Cutler Stephen M bought 7,407 shares for $6.75 per share. The transaction valued at 49,997 led to the insider holds 14,806 shares of the business.

Cutler Stephen M bought 7,250 shares of LC for $49,299 on May 05. The Director now owns 7,399 shares after completing the transaction at $6.80 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, ARMSTRONG ANNIE, who serves as the Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 38,322 shares for $10.08 each. As a result, the insider received 386,293 and left with 165,435 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.00B. As of this moment, LendingClub’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LC has reached a high of $15.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LC traded 1.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.99M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.32M, compared to 5.16M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Citigroup, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $35.48, with high estimates of $25.62 and low estimates of $20.02.

