Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $17.13 in the prior trading day, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) closed at $16.27, down -5.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 875928 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LSPD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSPD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B and an Enterprise Value of 1.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSPD has reached a high of $25.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 785.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 151.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.34M. Insiders hold about 9.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.33% stake in the company. Shares short for LSPD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 4.19M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.63 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $197.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $203M to a low estimate of $195M. As of the current estimate, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s year-ago sales were $173.88M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $212.69M, an increase of 16.40% over than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $226M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.7M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $919.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $875.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $890.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $730.51M, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.