Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Records 0.79 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.9038 High

After finishing at $0.87 in the prior trading day, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) closed at $0.77, down -11.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 787936 shares were traded. LIZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9038 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7480.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LIZI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIZI now has a Market Capitalization of 40.47M and an Enterprise Value of -48.16M. As of this moment, Lizhi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIZI has reached a high of $1.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7591.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 343.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 250.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.93M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LIZI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 281.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 23.8k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $350.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $350.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.01M, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $395.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $395.61M and the low estimate is $395.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.