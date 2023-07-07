M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Stock Price Peaks at $45.23 During Trading

The closing price of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MDC) was $43.91 for the day, down -4.06% from the previous closing price of $45.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 712392 shares were traded. MDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MDC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when MIZEL LARRY A sold 1,322,697 shares for $44.21 per share. The transaction valued at 58,472,890 led to the insider holds 115,712 shares of the business.

Berman Michael A sold 17,000 shares of MDC for $767,590 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 22,085 shares after completing the transaction at $45.15 per share. On May 10, another insider, Baker Raymond T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 29,160 shares for $41.24 each. As a result, the insider received 1,202,558 and left with 48,526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.21B and an Enterprise Value of 3.25B. As of this moment, M.D.C.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDC has reached a high of $47.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.21.

Shares Statistics:

MDC traded an average of 684.00K shares per day over the past three months and 634.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.45M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MDC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 2.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, MDC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.87. The current Payout Ratio is 29.00% for MDC, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2021 when the company split stock in a 13:12 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $2.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.19 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.6. EPS for the following year is $3.88, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $950M to a low estimate of $908M. As of the current estimate, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.49B, an estimated decrease of -37.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $957.8M, a decrease of -33.60% over than the figure of -$37.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $888M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.72B, down -30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.85B and the low estimate is $3.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.