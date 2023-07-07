MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) expected to report EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter

In the latest session, MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) closed at $10.54 down -2.86% from its previous closing price of $10.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 982316 shares were traded. MAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MAG Silver Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B and an Enterprise Value of 1.04B. As of this moment, MAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has reached a high of $17.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAG has traded an average of 850.16K shares per day and 636.53k over the past ten days. A total of 101.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.88M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.33% stake in the company. Shares short for MAG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 2.23M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.49 and $1.27.