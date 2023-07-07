Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) closed at $13.10 in the last session, down -2.89% from day before closing price of $13.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621288 shares were traded. MGNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MGNI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Buonasera David sold 6,624 shares for $13.43 per share. The transaction valued at 88,960 led to the insider holds 215,338 shares of the business.

Day David sold 21,564 shares of MGNI for $301,896 on Jun 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 424,944 shares after completing the transaction at $14.00 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Day David, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,304 shares for $13.41 each. As a result, the insider received 205,227 and left with 446,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGNI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.78B and an Enterprise Value of 2.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGNI has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MGNI traded on average about 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 134.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.93M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.94M with a Short Ratio of 8.94M, compared to 9.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.60% and a Short% of Float of 6.75%.

Earnings Estimates

