Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Decline -1.92% in Day Trading, Closes at $440.77

The price of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) closed at $440.77 in the last session, down -1.92% from day before closing price of $449.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560450 shares were traded. MLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $444.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $438.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MLM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 118.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on July 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $470 from $450 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when COLE SUE W sold 1,685 shares for $355.61 per share. The transaction valued at 599,196 led to the insider holds 21,155 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLM now has a Market Capitalization of 27.31B and an Enterprise Value of 32.52B. As of this moment, Martin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLM has reached a high of $462.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $298.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 411.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 361.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MLM traded on average about 352.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 408.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.68M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MLM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 734.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 611.04k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MLM is 2.64, which was 2.59 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.80.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.47 and a low estimate of $4.24, while EPS last year was $3.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.78, with high estimates of $6.75 and low estimates of $5.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.01 and $14.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.05. EPS for the following year is $18.48, with 21 analysts recommending between $21.66 and $16.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.83B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B, an increase of 18.00% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.87B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.73B, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.83B and the low estimate is $6.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.