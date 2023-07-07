Masco Corporation (MAS)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Masco Corporation’s stock clocked out at $55.20, down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $56.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1858951 shares were traded. MAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.78.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $65 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Cole Kenneth G. sold 10,000 shares for $54.95 per share. The transaction valued at 549,531 led to the insider holds 70,198 shares of the business.

Sznewajs John G sold 15,007 shares of MAS for $810,383 on May 10. The VP and CFO now owns 187,784 shares after completing the transaction at $54.00 per share. On May 09, another insider, Sznewajs John G, who serves as the VP and CFO of the company, sold 20,361 shares for $54.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,099,494 and left with 187,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAS now has a Market Capitalization of 12.42B and an Enterprise Value of 15.53B. As of this moment, Masco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAS has reached a high of $57.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAS traded 1.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 226.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.82M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.14M, compared to 7.28M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.13, MAS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.40. The current Payout Ratio is 31.50% for MAS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $3.77, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $2.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.18B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, Masco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.35B, an estimated decrease of -12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2B, a decrease of -11.20% over than the figure of -$12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.94B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.68B, down -9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.39B and the low estimate is $7.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.