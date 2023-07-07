MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) closed at $16.42 in the last session, down -3.64% from day before closing price of $17.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636961 shares were traded. MNSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNSO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNSO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.35B and an Enterprise Value of 4.47B. As of this moment, MINISO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNSO has reached a high of $19.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNSO traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 589.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 314.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.99M. Insiders hold about 5.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNSO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 4.49M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MNSO is 1.87, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $427.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $427.67M to a low estimate of $426.86M. As of the current estimate, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $322.04M, an estimated increase of 32.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $457.21M, an increase of 17.10% less than the figure of $32.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $457.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $457.21M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.