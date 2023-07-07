MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Shares Decline by -12.14% to Close at $1.23

As of close of business last night, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.23, down -12.14% from its previous closing price of $1.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833804 shares were traded. MYMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MYMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Rivard Paul bought 10,000 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 15,300 led to the insider holds 225,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYMD now has a Market Capitalization of 50.18M and an Enterprise Value of 35.81M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYMD has reached a high of $6.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7671, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9258.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MYMD traded 464.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 338.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.85M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MYMD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 3.2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.35% and a Short% of Float of 10.34%.