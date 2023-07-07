Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $2.89

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) closed the day trading at $2.89 down -3.02% from the previous closing price of $2.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3280531 shares were traded. NNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NNDM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.20 and its Current Ratio is at 28.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 21, 2016, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $8 from $12 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNDM now has a Market Capitalization of 731.76M and an Enterprise Value of -242.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -5.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4836, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5331.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NNDM traded about 2.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NNDM traded about 3.73M shares per day. A total of 253.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.98M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NNDM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 17.01M with a Short Ratio of 17.01M, compared to 16.03M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.